Dwight Howard Offers Cooper Flagg Top Pick Advice Ahead of NBA Draft

College basketball phenom Cooper Flagg is expected to go No. 1 in the 2025 NBA Draft ... and one guy who knows what that's like has some solid advice for the former Duke star -- Hall of Fame inductee Dwight Howard!!

TMZ Sports caught up with the 6'10" center ahead of the June 25th event at the Barclays Center ... and we asked what words of wisdom he'd give Flagg, since he was also the first pick in 2004.

"Just go hoop, enjoy the games," the 39-year-old said. "Don't let the politics take away the passion ... and have fun."

Unfortunately, the buzz and criticism have already started before the Duke star has even stepped on an NBA court. Some are questioning Flagg's potential ... including Carmelo Anthony, who said on his "7 PM in Brooklyn" podcast, "To me, he doesn't do anything great."

We asked Howard about Anthony's take on Flagg ... and while he doesn't share the same view, he also doesn't dismiss it as unfair.

"Obviously, he hasn't even made it into the NBA yet," Howard said. "If he's already good at a lot of things now and he's got a chance to master these things by the time he gets older, he'll be fine."

"He's only 18, 19. He got a lot of time to grow."