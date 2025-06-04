Metta World Peace Wants Knicks' Head Coaching Spot, I've Been Ready!

Play video content TMZSports.com

The New York Knicks can stop their head coaching search ... 'cause Metta World Peace says he's the guy for the job!!

TMZ Sports caught up with the former NBA star following the shocking firing of Tom Thibodeau on Tuesday ... and MWP explained he's dead serious about leading the N.Y. sidelines.

"I would love the opportunity just to coach," the 45-year-old said. "I'm not interested in nothing else. I've been preparing for this."

In fact ... Metta said he wasn't gonna wait by the phone for the Knicks to come calling -- he already notified the front office of his interest.

"I sent messages everywhere," he added.

Don't forget -- Metta, a New York native, has coaching experience. He's worked in the G-League with the South Bay Lakers, spent several years coaching the Palisades High School girls basketball team and is part of the Cal State L.A. women's basketball staff.

All that comes after playing more than a decade and a half with some of the best coaches in the NBA (Phil Jackson, Rick Carlisle and Rick Adelman to name a few), and winning a title with the Lakers in 2010.

He even had a stint in the Blue and Orange himself, so it's a perfect fit!!

"You can look at the accolades, and you can look at someone that's been preparing," Metta said. "Not just waiting and sitting there. You're talking about someone who's been putting in the work."

Even though Metta World Peace would be quick to jump on this opportunity, he does feel for Thibs ... as he was just as shocked as the rest of the basketball community when the news broke -- and he felt like he did a good job.