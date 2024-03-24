Metta World Peace Says Bronny James Has NBA All-Star Potential

Play video content TMZSports.com

Bronny James might not have broken any scoring records during his freshman season at USC, but Metta World Peace isn't worried one bit about LeBron's son's potential at the next level ... telling TMZ Sports the young hooper has a promising future in the NBA.

Bronny's hopes of playing alongside his pops took a hit this season ... with critics pointing out his stats (4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists a game) don't necessarily scream top draft prospect.

Metta came to Bronny's defense when asked about the 19-year-old's impending decision to either stay in school or enter the draft this week ... saying, "He's only a freshman."

"A lot of people was talking about his numbers, but name a freshman that never averaged more than 4 or 5 and then had no chance going pro? Freshman numbers are freshman numbers."

Metta -- who played college basketball at St. John's in the late '90s -- believes Bronny already has some qualities that make him a pro, especially his selfless plays on the court ... but he just has to develop and mature a little more.

"I think he has a shot to be a really good point guard. A starting point guard," the former NBA star said. "Maybe even All-Star!"

Of course, LeBron thinks so, too ... even going as far as saying his son is better than some of the current NBA players he's been watching, calling it "lightweight hilarious."