Bronny James, Isaiah Collier Gift USC Teammates Beats Headphones

Bronny James and Isaiah Collier are making their case for teammates of the year ... 'cause the two USC hoopers just hooked the whole Trojans squad up with some custom Beats headphones!!

James and Collier revealed the nice gesture ahead of the Pac-12 Tournament ... with the Lakers superstar's son explaining they wanted to show appreciation for all the support they've gotten this season.

The team clearly loved the presents ... with everyone freaking out over the Trojan-themed colorway.

Worth noting -- Bronny and Zay have NIL deals with the brand, so we take it they didn't have to open up their wallets ... but it's a dope move nonetheless.

It wasn't the greatest season for the Trojans -- they're currently 14-17 -- but perhaps James and Collier's gesture will help turn things around.

James is currently averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 23 appearances this season ... while Collier is putting up 16.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists a contest.