Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Bronny James Draws Sold Out Crowd In Highly Anticipated USC Debut

Bronny James Brings Sold Out Crowd To USC ... Ahead Of Big Debut

12/8/2023 5:56 PM PT
bronny james sold out
Getty Composite

The hype for Bronny James is REAL ... the college basketball player is already sellin' out games just like his pops, and before his big USC debut.

Bronny and the rest of the USC Trojans are going up against Long Beach State on Sunday, but good luck gettin' a ticket -- 'cause every single one has already been snatched up!

12/7/23
HUGE FOR ALL OF US

Sunday's game marks the first time Bronny's hitting the court as a college athlete, and LeBron told reporters on Thursday how excited he was for his boy's big milestone ... saying it's a match he's incredibly looking forward to.

LeBron even claimed he'd miss his own Lakers game if it fell on the same night as Bronny's ... luckily, it doesn't.

bronny james USC
Getty

TMZ broke the story, Bronny suffered cardiac arrest during a workout on campus back in July, and ended up spending a couple of days in the hospital ... and was cleared last month to get back on the court.

bronny james lebron
Getty

Thankfully, it seems that scary chapter is behind Bronny and co. ... and a packed stadium of fans can now catch his moves on the court for the big milestone!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later