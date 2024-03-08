LeBron James Sits Courtside At Bronny's USC Game, Decked Out In Trojans Gear

LeBron James used his day off from the Lakers to support his son, Bronny ... showing up to the teen's USC game decked out in Trojans gear!

The NBA superstar was in total Dad Mode on Thursday night ... rollin' to the Galen Center in downtown Los Angeles to watch SC face off against Arizona State.

The 39-year-old -- wearing a Trojans hoodie and a cardinal and gold cap -- sat next to his wife, Savannah, in the best seats in the house ... and cheered his face off the entire time.

Bronny didn't do much in front of Pops -- he played just 16 minutes and didn't score a point. He did, however, log two assists, one steal and one rebound.

Of course, the two could actually be teammates next season -- although that topic has recently been a hot-button issue in the hoops world.

After a medical emergency and subsequent lack of playing time, the freshman guard dropped off many mock drafts, leading to a ton of criticism of the 19-year-old. LeBron, however, recently addressed all of that -- writing in a now-deleted post on X, "Can yall please just let the kid be a kid and enjoy college basketball."

"The work and results will ultimately do the talking no matter what he decides to do. If y'all don’t know he doesn’t care what a mock draft says, he just WORKS! Earned Not Given!"