LeBron James Rips Bronny Criticism After Latest Mock Draft, Let Him Be A Kid!

LeBron James wants everyone overanalyzing his son's college basketball career to take a step back ... begging Bronny's critics to leave "the kid" alone as he continues to work on his game.

The Lakers superstar's public plea comes on the heels of ESPN's latest mock draft ... which has the 19-year-old USC freshman staying in school instead of going pro in 2024.

Worth noting -- the 6'4", 210-pounder has played in 20 games for the Trojans this season ... averaging 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists after returning from his cardiac arrest incident he experienced months before the season.

James is clearly fed up with the scrutiny Bronny's faced so far in his collegiate career ... and it's gotten to the point where he unloaded on social media over it.

"Can yall please just let the kid be a kid and enjoy college basketball," King James said on Monday. "The work and results will ultimately do the talking no matter what he decides to do. If y'all don’t know he doesn’t care what a mock draft says, he just WORKS! Earned Not Given!"

Bronny's game was always going to be under the microscope -- not only because of his famous father, but also considering said pops has publicly stated his dream is to be NBA teammates with his eldest son.

LBJ also had words for anyone else feeling pressure from the media ... adding, "And to all the other kids out there striving to be great just keep your head down, blinders on and keep grinding."