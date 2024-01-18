LeBron James Locked In On Bronny's USC Game During Interview, 'Shoot It!'

Play video content

LeBron James was fired up during his postgame interview on Wednesday ... but it had nothing to do with what the Lakers did on the court -- he was busy shouting at the TV as he watched Bronny play for USC!!

King James switched gears from NBA superstar to supportive dad just minutes after L.A. beat the Dallas Mavericks in a 127-110 victory at Crypto.com Arena ... multitasking by answering questions from reporters while giving analysis of the Trojans' matchup against Arizona at the same time.

LeBron -- who had 25 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists for the Purple and Gold -- was super passionate as he kept his eyes on the screen ... interrupting a response to call on an unidentified player to "shoot it!!"

Bron apologized a few times for losing his train of thought ... but in all honesty, he did a great job bouncing between takes on both games.

The clip is hilarious -- James struggled to contain his emotions at some points ... even letting out a "God dammit" at one point.

James has made it clear in the past he wants to prioritize being there for Bronny throughout his own basketball career ... and proved that by running through the tunnel after his game to catch the rest of his eldest son's contest.

