Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Bronny James Makes USC Debut, LeBron Watches From Courtside

Bronny James Makes USC Debut ... LeBron Watches From Courtside

12/10/2023 2:14 PM PT
Pac 12 Network

Bronny James just made his college basketball debut ... and his dad, LeBron, had a front-row seat for the special moment.

The 19-year-old USC hooper entered Sunday's home contest against Long Beach State around the 13-minute mark in the first half ... and the Galen Center erupted as James stepped onto the court.

Of course, the former Sierra Canyon standout's college career was put on hold after he suffered cardiac arrest during a workout back in July ... but as we previously reported, he was given the green light late last week to finally suit up for games.

LeBron -- who vowed not to miss Bronny's first game, even if it conflicted with his Lakers schedule -- held up to his promise ... getting a courtside seat and documenting his son's entrance on his iPhone.

He also said following the Lakers' In-Season Tournament championship win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday he was looking forward to being in L.A. for the game ... so we take it it was one helluva weekend for the James Gang.

Bronny James On The Court
Launch Gallery
Bronny James On The Court Launch Gallery
Getty

The Galen Center is filled to the brim with fans lucky enough to catch Bronny in action ... and through the first half, he's logged a rebound, an assist and a block that would make his pops proud.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later