Bronny James Throws Down Massive Alley-Oop In USC Win!

Dunking is definitely in Bronny James's DNA ... the star USC freshman looked just like his pops LeBron as he threw down a rim-rocking alley-oop during Wednesday's game!

The 4-star recruit added a highlight to his college basketball reel during the first half of USC's home game against California at the Galen Center in downtown Los Angeles.

Trojans star and future top lottery pick Isaiah Collier stole the ball and pushed down the court, throwing a sweet lob to Bronny for the two-handed jam.

The crowd went crazy!

James ended up dropping 10 points in the 82-74 win, their 7th of the season.

Bronny, since debuting for USC in mid-December, is averaging 7.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists.

It wasn't just college hoops fans who went wild over the dunk ... so did dad. LeBron posted video on his Instagram like a proud papa.

Watching the clip, you surely see similarities -- especially in the number 6 jersey -- with how the James' move ... despite Bronny being a few inches shorter than his father.

Not to play favorites with his kids, the NBA legend also shared a highlight from his younger son, Sierra Canyon star Bryce James, who also dunked in his game last night ... which the Trailblazers won 91-52.