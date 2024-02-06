Stephen Jackson Rips Austin Rivers Over Bronny James Comments, You're A Scrub!

Ex-NBA star Stephen Jackson just unloaded on Austin Rivers ... calling him "trash" and a "scrub" for comments he made about Bronny James.

Rivers recently gave his take on LeBron's dream of playing alongside his son in the NBA ... revealing he hopes it doesn't happen, as it could do more harm than good for a young hooper still developing his skills on the court.

Rivers compared the situation to playing for his father, Doc, during his time with the L.A. Clippers ... and claimed Bron and Bronny suiting up together might welcome a ton of criticism directed at the current USC star.

Stak took major issue with Rivers' comments ... teeing off on him in the comment section of an Instagram post this week.

"And your daddy not LeBron," Jackson said. "Shut up."

"Difference is you trash, Bronny not. You can’t compare to him, scrub."

Some folks are upset with the 2003 NBA champion's response ... considering Rivers was a former top recruit and earned a ton of accolades at Duke before going No. 10 overall in the 2012 Draft.

Bronny is still early in his college career ... averaging nearly 6 points and 3 rebounds a game in 14 appearances after suffering cardiac arrest during a workout in July 2023.

