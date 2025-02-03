Metta World Peace Says Mavericks Are Not Losers In Luka Doncic Trade

Play video content TMZSports.com

Mavericks fans looking for any semblance of positive news on Monday just got some -- Metta World Peace tells TMZ Sports he does NOT view Dallas as a loser in the Luka Doncic trade.

The former NBA star sat down with us just hours after Big D sent LD packing to Los Angeles for Anthony Davis ... and while the sports world shouted from the rooftops that Texas got fleeced in the move, Metta wasn't so sure.

The ex-Lakers forward said the Mavericks got a helluva player in AD ... and he should help guys like Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson get far more open looks from the three-point line now.

"I think both teams got what they wanted," he said ... before adding, "I think everybody won."

Metta, of course, loved the move for Los Angeles too ... as he said Doncic has some traits that Kobe Bryant used to put on full display when he was getting buckets in downtown L.A.

He added he's sure Luka will help sell a few jerseys too.

Play video content TMZSports.com