Luka Doncic's Home Burglarized

The disturbing trend of celebrity athletes having their homes broken into continued over the weekend ... as Luka Doncic's Dallas-area residence was burglarized.

According to the Mavericks superstar's business manager, Lara Beth Seager, the break-in occurred on Friday night ... as the Mavs were in Phoenix for a game against the Suns.

Thankfully, Seager said in a statement, no one was home at the time of the incident ... and "Luka and his family are safe."

"Luka has filed a police report," Seager added, "and an investigation is ongoing."

Police documents, obtained by The Dallas Morning News, state at least one person entered Doncic's pad through a master bedroom window ... and nabbed $30,000 worth of jewelry, before bolting from the scene.

The outlet reported no arrests have been made yet.

Doncic is currently sitting out Mavericks games while dealing with a calf injury. He's expected to miss at least the next month recovering. Dallas, meanwhile, is not slated to play another home game until Jan. 3 -- when it takes on Cleveland at the American Airlines Center.

Doncic is now, unfortunately, one of many high-profile athletes who have recently reported burglaries at their homes. In the NFL, stars like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Joe Burrow and Linval Joseph have all had their places ransacked. In the NBA, Bobby Portis and Mike Conley Jr. have had places hit too. And, in the NHL, Tyler Seguin had a burglary happen earlier this year as well.