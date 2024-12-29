Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Police Arrest Suspect After Locating Expensive Watches Belonging to Keanu Reeves

Getty Composite

Keanu Reeves is a lucky man as police have arrested a suspect who stole three expensive pieces of jewelry from the actor and the items turned up half way around the world.

According to CNN Chile, police in Chile arrested a 21-year-old suspect over the weekend after they recovered three watches belonging to "John Wick" star including a Rolex believed to have been stolen from his Los Angeles home back in 2023.

keanu reeves rolex
Instagram/@bruceleeconcepcion

One of the watches is a $9,000 Rolex Submariner that KR had inscripted with his first name and the words "2021, JW4, thank you, The John Wick Five." According to CNN, cops located the watch on Saturday during a raid targeting local robberies.

KR gifted the same watch to the stuntman working on "John Wick: Chapter 4."

Police said they had found jewelry and “valuable” watches during raids on four houses, with at least one of the timepieces “belonging to a famous actor who was victim of a robbery in Los Angeles in December 2023.”

keanu reeves john wick 4
Alamy

Police in Santiago say authorities in the United States helped confirm the items came from the December 2023 burglary at Keanu's L.A. home. We broke the story ... KR's home was raided by masked burglars. They also stole a firearm in the robbery before making a run for it.

Here's hoping Keanu has better luck in the new year!

