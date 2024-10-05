Keanu Reeves Looks Like a Badass Readying for Pro Auto Racing Debut

Keanu Reeves sure knows a lot more than kung fu ... and he's gearin' up to prove it Saturday as he readied to make his professional auto racing debut at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

In exclusive pictures and video obtained by TMZ ... Keanu can be seen preparing for practice runs Saturday morning behind the wheel of the No. 92 Eagles Canyon Racing Toyota GR86.

The GR Cup Series races happening over the weekend are a part of the Indianapolis 8-hour event ... but separate from the endurance race.

This is far from KR's first (race) rodeo ... the dude has had some serious experience both driving in his high-octane Hollywood action films -- most recently "John Wick 4" -- and even in the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach in the celebrity race!