Keanu Reeves Kisses Girlfriend Alexandra Grant With Eyes Open Again

Keanu Reeves sure is a one-of-a-kind guy -- and that goes for his relationships ... just ask his girlfriend, who receives eyes-wide-open smooches from him ... in public too, no less.

The actor hit up a fancy-schmancy event over the weekend with his significant other, Alexandra Grant, where they were dressed to the nines for an art gala in L.A. ... and while they were posing for camera together, Keanu and Alexandra shared a little PDA.

They gave each other a little peck of a kiss on the lips ... but what caught everyone by surprise was the fact that KR was wide-eyed and looking right at AG's up-close face.

Alexandra, for her part, kept her eyes closed during the kiss ... y'know, like most people do

No word on why Keanu kept his peepers open for the intimate moment -- but here's the funniest part ... this ain't even the first time he's done this! Indeed, the dude has been seen kissing Alexandra with eyelids peeled back before ... notably, about a year ago to the day.

Maybe there's just something about Spring that gets Keanu on high alert and wanting to see the world around him ... or, maybe there's just something about Keanu. Probably the latter.

Remember, this is the same guy who always has his arms extended when he poses for photos with women who aren't his honey ... ever the gentleman, eccentric as he may be.