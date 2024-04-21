'Sonic' Voice Actor Jason Griffith Reacts to Keanu Reeves' Casting

Voice actor Jason Griffith isn't losing sleep over Keanu Reeves stepping in to play the character he voiced in the "Sonic the Hedgehog" video games and TV series.

Jason tells TMZ ... he thinks Keanu is the perfect choice to play antihero Shadow the Hedgehog in the 3rd 'Sonic' film. As Jason puts it, he was never asked to voice the role for the upcoming film, so he doesn't feel like Keanu "stole" his part.

Play video content TMZ.com

He adds ... "One of the many rewards of being in this business is being asked to voice a character that's so beloved and means so much to so many people. And then, to share that character with someone like Keanu ... I mean, it's such an honor."

In fact, he says Keanu was his personal casting choice when rumors first began swirling on who was going to voice Shadow in the film franchise.

He says, "I think even his natural speaking voice lends itself to Shadow so well. It's a great choice."

Of course, this isn't the first time Jason has been overlooked during casting for the 'Sonic' films. Remember, Jason -- who voiced both Sonic and Shadow for the games for almost a decade -- wasn't tapped to play the star hedgehog ... that role went to comedian Ben Schwartz.

Still, Jason makes it clear he isn't bitter about not appearing in the flicks ... saying he understands producers want to keep things fresh and it has introduced so many new people to the 'Sonic' franchise.