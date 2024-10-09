Sandra Bullock, Keanu Reeves Attend 30-Year Anniversary 'Speed' Screening

Play video content BACKGRID

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock had an epic reunion ... rolling up for a special 30-year anniversary screening of their iconic film, "Speed."

Yes, it's hard to believe it’s been 3 decades since the action thriller launched Sandra into stardom -- and she looked just as stunning as she did back then when she arrived at Hollywood's Egyptian Theatre, just after Keanu made his entrance Tuesday night.

The film solidified Keanu's leading man status ... and he was back in charge last night, signing autographs before heading into the venue for an adrenaline-packed dose of nostalgia.

In the 1994 film, Keanu plays a police officer tasked with preventing a bomb from detonating on a bus by keeping the vehicle's speed above 50 MPH. Sandra's character is a passenger-turned-driver who becomes involved in the mission as events unfold.