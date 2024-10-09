Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Sandra Bullock, Keanu Reeves Attend 30-Year Anniversary 'Speed' Screening

10924_sandra_bullock-kal
arriving to the theatre
BACKGRID

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock had an epic reunion ... rolling up for a special 30-year anniversary screening of their iconic film, "Speed."

Yes, it's hard to believe it’s been 3 decades since the action thriller launched Sandra into stardom -- and she looked just as stunning as she did back then when she arrived at Hollywood's Egyptian Theatre, just after Keanu made his entrance Tuesday night.

10924_sandra_bullock-sg1
Backgrid

The film solidified Keanu's leading man status ... and he was back in charge last night, signing autographs before heading into the venue for an adrenaline-packed dose of nostalgia.

Everett Collection

In the 1994 film, Keanu plays a police officer tasked with preventing a bomb from detonating on a bus by keeping the vehicle's speed above 50 MPH. Sandra's character is a passenger-turned-driver who becomes involved in the mission as events unfold.

The movie was an instant hit, though its 1997 sequel went down in flames with critics -- maybe because Keanu skipped that one. But earlier this year, Reeves and Bullock said they’re all in for a third installment -- we’ll just have to wait and see how that one speeds ahead!

