Sandra Bullock Hobbles on Crutches, Going to Physical Therapy

No Need for Speed

Sandra Bullock's walking "Speed" has taken a hit ... the actress is sporting a pair of crutches after suffering an undisclosed injury.

The Oscar winner was spotted leaving a physical therapy session in Santa Monica Wednesday ... leaning on a pair of crutches while walking with an aide to her car nearby.

The actress tried to keep a low profile ... wearing a New York Yankees baseball cap and a gray sweatsuit to her appointment.

August has clearly been a tough month for SB. On top of her apparent health issues, August marked the one-year anniversary of her partner Bryan Randall's death.

As TMZ previously reported ... the photographer died after a private battle with ALS on August 5, 2023. He was only 57.

Sandra -- who turned 60 last month -- previously described Bryan as the "love of [her] life" ... sharing on an episode of "Red Table Talk" that they were raising their respective children together.

Sandra adopted her son Louis and daughter Laila outside her relationship with Bryan ... and the photographer had a daughter from a previous relationship.

Despite her loss, Sandra is gearing up for a return to the spotlight ... "Practical Magic 2" is currently in the works, with SB and Nicole Kidman returning to reprise their roles.