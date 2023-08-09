Sandra Bullock Helps Raise Donations For ALS Association After Partner's Death

Sandra Bullock's heartbreaking loss of her longtime partner is raising awareness for all ALS patients ... and spurring huge donations for an ALS organization.

Honchos at the ALS Association tell TMZ ... the group's seen a significant funding spike in the 24 hours since Bryan Randall died following a 3-year battle with ALS. We're told donations are up 500% over the same time last year.

Remember, Sandra's sister praised the actress for taking care of Bryan as he secretly fought ALS to the very end, and the family's asking for folks to donate to the ALS Association instead of sending flowers.

Sandra's fans are definitely heeding that call, and the ALS Association tells us it's "grateful for the amazing outpouring of support in honor of Bryan."

The org says the money pouring in will "help our urgent work to make ALS a livable disease through local care, national advocacy, and global ALS research."