Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce's Homes Burglarized

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's Kansas City-area houses were burglarized last month ... TMZ Sports has learned.

According to a Cass County Sheriff's Office documents we obtained, the burglary at Mahomes' extravagant Belton, Missouri estate was reported to cops at around midnight on Oct. 6.

Sources familiar with the situation tell us Kelce's Leawood, Kansas mansion was broken into just hours later ... on Oct. 7 -- the same day the Chiefs took on the Saints in a "Monday Night Football" matchup at Arrowhead Stadium.

It's currently unclear what -- if anything -- was taken. In the Mahomes case, officials say they're still investigating the matter. In Kelce's, a police activity log appears to show that the break-in was reported sometime on Oct. 8 -- but no further details were available.

Our sources say they believe the two burglaries may be part of a larger crime spree in the area.

During the Oct. 7 game -- which Kansas City won -- Mahomes went 28-for-39 with 331 yards and an interception ... while Kelce added nine receptions for 70 yards.

Mahomes purchased his Belton land back in 2020 and recently completed the dream home -- adding a practice football field and a golf hole to the property.

After his romance with Swift went public, Kelce moved into the Leawood estate for more privacy ... shelling out nearly $6 million for the digs.