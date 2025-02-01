Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis Traded In Blockbuster NBA Move

Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis were just traded for one another in one of the craziest moves in NBA history!!!

It started as a normal night across the Association ... and then the league got flipped on its head with the shocking move.

The move, which also includes the Utah Jazz, will send 31-year-old AD to Dallas for 25-year-old Doncic, who was the face of the franchise.

The Lakers are also receiving Markieff Morris and Maxi Kleber from the Mavs, while L.A. is sending Max Christie and their 2029 1st round pick to Texas, according to Shams Charania.

The Jazz are reportedly receiving Jalen Hood-Schifino and two 2nd round draft picks in next year's NBA Draft.

Doncic, a 5x All-NBA First Team player, and Davis, a 10x All-Star, are two of the NBA's best players, and both likely future Hall of Famers.

It remains to be seen if the teams, especially the Lakers, are done wheelin' and dealin' (they seemingly have a big defensive hole at center).

The Lakers, 28-19, are currently in 5th place in the West, while the 8th place Mavs are 26-23.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday afternoon.