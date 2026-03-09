Dwight Howard Files to Divorce Wife Amber After Her Bombshell Accusations

Former NBA star Dwight Howard filed for divorce from his wife Amber Howard — hours after she made bombshell accusations against him online, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Dwight filed for divorce on Monday morning. He listed the date of marriage as January 11, 2025, but said they are not separated, with no hope of reconciliation.

Dwight said the marriage was “irretrievably broken.” He noted that they had no children.

The NBA star demanded exclusive use of his Georgia mansion.

The divorce filing comes a couple days after Amber, who is more widely known as Amy Luciani, made shocking claims against Dwight ... in an Instagram video, she claimed Child Protective Services had taken his daughter.

We have not confirmed if there's anything to Amber's claim ... we reached out to Dwight's camp, but no word back yet.

Dwight and Amber have had quite the rocky romance. The NBA star’s ex first filed for divorce in July 2025, after six months of marriage, but called it off months later.