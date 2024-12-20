Dwight Howard Engaged To Rapper Amy Luciani

Dwight Howard is off the market ... because he's engaged to rapper Amy Luciani.

The pair went public with their relationship Friday and it looks like they've been together for a while ... because they're already engaged.

Amy posted video showing their sparkling, diamond engagement rings on social media ... and the footage shows Dwight admiring Amy's bling as they party in a nightclub.

The rock on Amy's finger looks huge ... and Dwight's got a ring with lots of diamonds too.

"Love and Hip Hop Atlanta" star Amy says, "I was enjoying you so much out of the public eye but here we are. Thank you for bringing me back to the word."

Amy adds ... "I'm just thankful, happy and ready for everything that's coming our way. I prayed reallllll deep on a Thursday not knowing 2 days later God would send me a Bible totin, tattooed giant with the same heart as me. Thank you."

Dwight shared three recent photos of them together and simply said, "Happy." He added hashtags for "black love" and "prayed for this" ... plus an infinity emoji and a heart emoji.

Unclear how long Dwight and Amy have been together ... but it appears they only went public with their far-along relationship after footage of them wearing their rings surfaced online.

Dwight, a retired NBA champion who is now on the ballot for the Basketball Hall of Fame, competed on "Dancing With The Stars" earlier this year ... so it's been a big year for him.