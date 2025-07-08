Dwight Howard's Wife Files For Divorce Six Months Into Marriage

Dwight Howard's wife, Amber Rose Howard, has filed for divorce ... just six months after she tied the knot with the ex-NBA superstar.

Court documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, show the rapper and reality star requested the split from the basketball player at a Georgia courthouse on July 1.

Amber wrote in the docs "The marriage is irretrievably broken," adding, "there are no prospects for reconciliation."

Amber asked that all marital assets and property be "equitably divided" by the courts. She also requested alimony.

Howard and Amber -- who goes by Amy -- went public with their relationship last December, when they announced on their Instagram pages they were engaged.

"Met you and ain’t stop smiling since Superman," Amber said in the now-deleted IG post.

Amber's docs state the two were formally married on January 11.

Howard, 39, is currently in the BIG3 League after 18 seasons in the NBA.