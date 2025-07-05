Miguel Cabrera's Wife Gets Divorce On Second Time Filing

Miguel Cabrera's wife has finally gotten her divorce from the MLB legend ... just over eight years after she first asked for it.

Court documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, show that on May 14, Rosangel Cabrera filed to divorce Miguel ... for the second time since 2017.

In the docs, she called the marriage "irretrievably broken" -- and on June 18, just a few days after Miguel submitted paperwork signing off on the split, a judge finalized the divorce.

Rosangel had previously requested the divorce in March '17, just ahead of Miguel's season with the Detroit Tigers ... but she changed her mind and pulled it back a short time after filing.

In her latest docs, what led to her decision to pull the plug once and for all was not stated ... but she did ask the court to approve the marital settlement and postnuptial agreements they reached in 2017.

The two had been married for over two decades ... after they formally tied the knot in Venezuela in 2002.