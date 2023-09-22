Oakland A's Clowned Over Miguel Cabrera $80 Wine Retirement Gift

The Oakland Athletics didn't pull out many stops when it came to Miguel Cabrera's retirement gift -- they simply handed the future Hall of Famer an $80 bottle of wine ... and MLB fans everywhere have been clowning the org. over it ever since.

The gesture was supposed to be a sweet one ... as Cabrera's been landing gifts from teams throughout his final season in the Big Leagues this year -- but many have been calling the A's cheap over the present that they doled out on Thursday night.

The Oakland A’s present Miguel Cabrera with his going away gift in his final visit to the bay area. #RepDetroit pic.twitter.com/QIugwVWFuC — Johnny Kane (@JohnnyKaneBSD) September 22, 2023 @JohnnyKaneBSD

After all, the team is worth over $1 billion ... and there's been a loud roar from social media users claiming it should have sprung for far more than some Cabernet Sauvignon.

Granted, the bottle was signed by the team ... but supporters of the Tigers star have noted other teams have gone far more above and beyond for Cabrera during his last season.

For example ... the New York Yankees gave the slugger his own custom subway sign of 161st Street and a $10k check for his foundation that aims to help young athletes by improving communities through sports and education.

The Los Angeles Dodgers got him his own Hollywood star ... while the Angels gifted him a custom surfboard -- since Cabrera is known to hit the waves here and there.

Some other notable mentions came from the Guardians, who gave Miggy a custom guitar; the Texas Rangers, who got him a custom saddle; and the Marlins, who hooked him up with cigars, a custom cigar box and his favorite rum.