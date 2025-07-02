Gigi Gorgeous and Nats Getty Are Getting Divorced
Gigi Gorgeous and Nats Getty are going their separate ways … because TMZ has learned Nats filed for divorce from the influencer after nearly six years of marriage.
According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Nats cites the classic "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.
The docs list their date of separation as February 27, 2025. The couple tied the knot in July 2019.
There are no minor children involved, but the paperwork notes spousal support will be payable to Gigi in accordance with the terms of their premarital agreement.
A rep on behalf of Gigi and Nats tells us the divorce is very amicable and "while they have decided to end their marriage, they remain friends and have the utmost love and respect for each other."