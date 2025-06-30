'The Mummy' Villain's Wife Files for Divorce

Arnold Vosloo -- the actor famous for playing the villain in "The Mummy" -- is now facing his own real-life horror … divorce!

Arnold's wife, Sylvia Vosloo, recently pulled the plug on their marriage -- citing “irreconcilable differences” after nearly 27 years together, according to court docs, obtained by TMZ.

But here’s the twist ... the docs list the date of separation as April 2022, meaning these two have been living separate lives for over three years.

The longtime couple shares no minor children and both parties are waiving their right to spousal support.

