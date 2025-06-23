Dermot Mulroney Files for Divorce From Prima Apollinaare After 14 Years

Wants Spousal Support for Himself ... Not for Her!

Dermot Mulroney is calling it quits on his 14-year marriage to Prima Apollinaare -- and he’s making a bold money move on the way out.

According to divorce docs obtained by TMZ, the actor is asking for spousal support from Prima -- but he’s also asking the court to block her from getting any support from him. Yep, he wants to cash in -- not shell out.

Dermot filed for a standard dissolution of marriage, and with the pair sharing two minor kids, custody and child support talks are definitely on the horizon.

Interestingly, both are still listed at the same Sherman Oaks address -- either they’re cohabiting post-split, or it’s just a shared mailing address for now.