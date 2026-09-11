Kroy Biermann Jr. Granted Bond After Bombshell Court Revelations, Can't Contact Younger Siblings

Play video content Video: Kroy Biermann Jr.’s Potential Bail Comes With Under-16 No-Contact Restriction Fox 5 WAGA TV

Kroy Biermann Jr. has officially been granted bond in his sexual battery case ... though it sounds like he may have some major hurdles to navigate because the judge says one scenario would require him to stay the hell away from anyone under the age of 16 ... a daunting task for a 15-year-old.

The court set Kroy Jr's bond at $200k. The judge said he will have to live with his mom and attend school online. Kroy Jr. will not be allowed to use social media or a cell phone ... and cannot have contact with anyone 16 or under. He will also have to wear an electronic monitoring device.

Play video content Video: Defense Attorney Speaks On Places Kroy Should Be Allowed Fox 5 WAGA TV

The court hearing took place on Friday in Georgia -- where prosecutors claim they found videos on his phone showing him having sex with an underage relative -- and featured a moment where conditions of bail were discussed.

During the hearing, a member of the prosecution stepped up and scribed what the bail process might look like ... detailing they would make regular visits at home and to Kroy Jr.'s school if he's allowed to attend in-person school -- or check on his academic progress at home if he's confined to online school.

She says they wouldn't want him shuffling from house to house ... and he'd instead live full time with his mom, Kim Zolciak, who would be monitoring him.

As for who he may or may not be allowed to see ... the prosecution says -- given his age -- they wouldn't want him around anyone under the age of 16, and that includes his siblings.

The judge discussed with KJ's attorney, Jason B. Sheffield, how Kim and her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, would navigate the challenges of their eldest son not being allowed around his siblings, friends, and classmates.

He says they just want KJ home ... and they're willing to do whatever's necessary to make that happen.

The attorney also says he thinks the facts of the juvenile court case that came to light have been distorted ... and the alleged conduct in the videos was "boundary crossing" but more horseplay than anything else.

As we reported ... Kroy allegedly had videos on his phone showing him having sex with a relative under the age of 12. It's unclear how old KJ was when the alleged videos were taken.