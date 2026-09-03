Kroy Biermann Jr. Officially Indicted on 7 Charges for Alleged Sexual Assault

Kroy Biermann Jr. has officially been indicted in Georgia on multiple charges, including aggravated child molestation and aggravated sodomy.

The eldest son of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on 7 charges ... aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, three counts of aggravated sexual battery against a child under 16, and false imprisonment.

According to the docs ... the charges stem from the alleged incident we've previously reported -- where a classmate of Kroy Jr.'s alleges he assaulted her in a gym changing room. He is accused of forcing her mouth on his penis and digitally penetrating her vagina.

In addition to those alleged actions, one sexual battery count states that he touched the girl's buttocks without her consent.

We broke the story ... Kroy Jr. was arrested last month after a months-long investigation by local police into the alleged incident. Kim spoke out in the aftermath of his arrest, denying he did anything wrong.

Just yesterday, Kroy Jr. asked a judge to let him go on bond ... citing his stellar academic record, scholarship offers and strong ties to the community as major points in his favor.