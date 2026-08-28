Kim Zolciak Dodges Questions About Son's Sexual Battery Arrest
Kim Zolciak My Son's Jail Treatment Gets The Silent Treatment
Kim Zolciak doesn't need to say anything to make it clear she's not happy that her 15-year-old son is still sitting in jail ... because her silence here speaks volumes.
The 'RHOA' alum remained tight-lipped as a photog peppered her with questions about her son Kroy Biermann Jr.'s sexual battery arrest.
Kim was at Palm Beach International Airport -- excuse us, President Donald J. Trump International Airport -- Friday when a pap started grilling her ... and she let her actions do all the talking.
We broke the story ... KJ was arrested after a female classmate accused him of forcing her mouth on his penis and digitally penetrating her vagina in a gym changing room.
Kim vehemently denied the allegations in a statement to TMZ ... and she was in no mood to talk to this pap as she and her boyfriend, Kyle Mowitz, wheeled in a mountain of luggage.
Kroy Jr. remains in jail and is being held without bond ... and it's no surprise his mother isn't happy.