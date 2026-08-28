Brittany Cartwright Granted Restraining Order After Jax Taylor Allegedly Threatened To Gut Her

Brittany Cartwright is going after Jax Taylor's jugular in their divorce case, filing a domestic violence temporary restraining order in which she claims Jax threatened to "gut" her "like a f***en fish" and physically attacked her, according to new court documents.

The restraining order, obtained by TMZ, was filed Thursday in L.A. Superior Court and granted by a judge, who ordered Jax to stay 100 yards away from Brittany. Brittany also requested sole custody of their 5-year-old son Cruz, but the judge denied the request pending a court hearing.

Brittany also filed a declaration laying out a pattern of abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of Jax over the last decade. In court docs, Brittany says Jax exhibited "coercive control, financial abuse, emotional and psychological abuse, gaslighting and even physical violence perpetrated upon me."

Brittany claims Jax threatened to kill her and “gut me like a fish”, while physically attacking her and throwing furniture at her, causing her to suffer injuries. Jax also allegedly broke three of her iPhones, one iPad, and destroyed other property at their home.

In addition, Brittany says Jax stalked her and gained access to her iPhone, her messages, and her Instagram account without her consent. Jax allegedly deleted messages on her phone, snatched her $70,000 wedding ring from their home, and refused to give it back.

Brittany says Jax has even threatened to go “public” with false accusations about her and has posted their private messages discussing their son on OurFamilyWizard -- a website that helps parents manage their kids.

The madness, according to Brittany, didn't stop there ... Jax also allegedly called Brittany names such as “bitch”, “c***”, “fat ass bitch”, “fatty”, “broke ass bitch” and “whore." Brittany says Jax did the name-calling behind closed doors and in public in front of their child.

Brittany claims Jax has also used child and spousal support to intimidate and pressure her, demeaning her by saying she has lived on his dime and that now she will have to pay him for spousal and child support.

As you know, Brittany and Jax got married in 2019, but they later broke up, and Brittany filed for divorce in 2024. The two have starred in several reality shows, including "Vanderpump Rules" and "The Valley."