Sunny Hostin's Son Gabriel's Trespassing Case Dismissed

Sunny Hostin's legal skills helped put her son on the right track to dismiss his trespassing case in New York ... he completed a diversion program, and now his case is being resolved.

TMZ has learned the citation against Gabriel Hostin is being dismissed after he completed the Fresh Start program.

Fresh Start is a pre-arraignment diversion program providing eligible first-time, low-level offenders the opportunity to avoid criminal prosecution by completing specific requirements ... namely, a three-hour educational course, which Gabriel successfully completed.

As we reported ... Gabriel was cited June 16 over an incident with police that did not involve an arrest -- after cops accused him of trespassing on the right-of-way of the active railroad tracks.

Sunny wrote a compelling letter to the D.A. after the citation was issued, requesting the case be dropped.

Sunny wrote, "My client is a 2025 Harvard University graduate with no criminal history or prior contact with the criminal justice system. He is an avid runner and former Junior Olympian track athlete who was in the area training."

Sunny said her son was jogging when he noticed "a gravel incline that could be used for hill training" and didn't see a nearby "No Trespassing" sign.

Play video content Video: Sunny Hostin and Son Seen on Police Body Cam During Trespassing Incident MTA Police Department

Body cam footage showed the very chill discussion on the street ... during which Sunny noted Gabriel graduated from Harvard to cops. However, before she arrived, officers did cuff him.