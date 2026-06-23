Austin Metcalf's Dad Slams 'The View' Host Sunny Hostin Over Karmelo Anthony Case

Play video content Video: Austin Metcalf’s Dad Blasts Sunny Hostin Over Karmelo Anthony Case Fox News

Austin Metcalf's dad says some TV personalities are making a killing off his son's murder ... and he's not staying quiet about what he feels is an injustice.

Jeff Metcalf is taking aim at commentators who've continued debating the Karmelo Anthony case since his murder conviction ... claiming some media figures are more interested in chasing clicks and attention than getting their facts straight.

The grieving father unloaded during an appearance with Fox News host Will Cain, where he was asked about high-profile voices -- including "The View" cohost Sunny Hostin -- who've questioned aspects of Anthony's conviction and the rejection of his self-defense claim.

Jeff didn't mince words ... saying commentators who never knew Austin, his twin brother Hunter, or Anthony are using the case for "their 15 minutes of fame" and looking to "monetize the death of my son."

Austin was killed in April 2025 during a confrontation at a Texas high school track meet.

Jeff specifically blasted Sunny for weighing in on the case ... saying she had no understanding of the facts despite sharing her opinion with millions of viewers.

Jeff even offered to go head-to-head with SUnny on "The View" ... saying he'd gladly fly to New York to discuss the case himself.

Play video content Video: Austin Metcalf's Dad Goes Off On Complaints Karmelo Anthony's Trial Had No Black Jurors JinxedSip

As TMZ has reported, Jeff has become one of the most vocal public figures following Anthony's conviction and 35-year prison sentence.

In recent weeks, he's looked Anthony in the eye and described the devastation left behind by Austin's death, spoken about the trauma still affecting Hunter, and defended the jury's verdict in multiple interviews. He's also made some controversial comments on a podcast.

Anthony's legal battle, meanwhile, is far from over. A newly assembled legal team announced Monday it will review the trial record and pursue all available avenues to challenge the conviction.