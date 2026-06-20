Karmelo Anthony Cries to Police After Murdering Austin Metcalf, Bodycam Video Shows

Play video content Video: Karmelo Anthony Cries To Police in Newly Released Bodycam Footage

Karmelo Anthony can be heard wailing to police as he's detained for stabbing Austin Metcalf at their 2025 high school track meet in Frisco, Texas ... and it's all on video in newly released bodycam footage.

Check out the emotional clip -- Karmelo is crying out to police that Austin touched him after he warned him not to ... seemingly trying to justify the stabbing. As you know, Karmelo used a self-defense claim during his murder trial, alleging that he had to protect himself because Austin made physical contact with him first.

The bodycam video goes on to show that Karmelo calmed down and was being compliant with Frisco police officers as they searched his person during his initial detainment. He also confirmed he's not an "alleged suspect" ... straight out admitting, "I did it."

As you know, Karmelo ended up being arrested and charged with murder the same day of the fatal April 2025 stabbing. During his trial in June, a jury denied his self-defense claim and found him guilty of murder ... sentencing him to 35 years behind bars.