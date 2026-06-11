Rep. Randy Fine Doubles Down on Wanting Death Penalty for Karmelo Anthony

Play video content Video: Rep. Randy Fine Doubles Down on Call for Death Penalty in Karmelo Anthony Case TMZ.com

Rep. Randy Fine doesn't believe 35 years is a harsh enough sentence for Karmelo Anthony ... and he's doubling down on his demand for capital punishment.

Jacob caught up with the Florida Congressman on Capitol Hill on Thursday, and Rep. Fine didn't back off his call to execute the convicted murderer.

Rep. Fine says the death penalty would make an example out of Anthony, telling TMZ DC .... "I think it's important to tell our country that we're not going to allow that kind of behavior."

As you know, Anthony was convicted of murder and sentenced to 35 years for fatally stabbing Austin Metcalf at an April 2025 Texas high school track meet.

Rep. Fine says an execution would also "send a message" to everyone who believes Anthony shouldn't be punished at all.

Play video content Video: Rep. Jasmine Crockett Argues Race Influenced Karmelo Anthony Murder Verdict TMZ.com

Jacob points out that there's been discourse around whether or not race played into the case's outcome ... noting the teen was convicted and sentenced by a jury without Black jurors and the circumstances of the tragic incident could have been considered manslaughter, as Rep. Jasmine Crockett previously told TMZ.

But Rep. Fine believes the "overwhelming" evidence justifies the death penalty and the message it would send ... even though capital punishment was never in play.

He also told Jacob he would be calling for the same if Anthony were white and Metcalf were Black.