Rep. Jasmine Crockett Says Race Impacted Karmelo Anthony Murder Conviction

Would a White Teen Get Same Result As Karmelo Anthony?

Play video content Video: Rep. Jasmine Crockett Argues Race Influenced Karmelo Anthony Murder Verdict TMZ.com

The Karmelo Anthony verdict and sentencing has Rep. Jasmine Crockett asking a blunt question: Would the outcome be the same if he was white and his victim was Black?

Jacob caught up with the Congresswoman from Texas on Capitol Hill and asked her about a Collin County jury finding Anthony guilty of murder and sentencing him to 35 years behind bars for fatally stabbing Austin Metcalf.

Rep. Crockett doesn't hold back as she explains why the case hits close to home ... and why race and venue played a huge role.

One thing she makes abundantly clear ... she doesn't think Anthony got a fair shake ... especially in front of a jury that did not have a single Black juror.

Rep. Crockett feels Anthony's claim that he was afraid during the fatal confrontation at a high school track meet was largely dismissed ... and she questions whether jurors would've viewed the situation differently if the races were reversed.

Anthony was facing 5 to 99 years in prison ... and explains why she feels his sentence was way too harsh.

Play video content Video: Activist Dominique Alexander Says Race Played A Major Role In Karmelo Anthony's Case TMZ.com

Rep. Crockett isn't alone in her beliefs ... Civil rights activist and former NFL player Dominique Alexander joined "TMZ Live" Wednesday and argued Anthony was unfairly stereotyped despite being an accomplished student.

Dominique also criticized the lack of Black jurors ... many of whom were sent packing before the trial.