Karmelo Anthony Appeals Prison Sentence After Murder Conviction

Karmelo Anthony isn't done fighting his murder case just yet ... because we've learned he's planning to appeal after being convicted of murdering Austin Metcalf.

According to court records, obtained by TMZ, Anthony filed a notice of appeal. The move comes less than 24 hours after a Texas jury found him guilty of murder ... and he was subsquentially sentenced to 35 years behind bars for the fatal stabbing at a Frisco, TX track meet.

Karmelo's lawyer, Mike Howard, tells TMZ, "After the conclusion of the trial yesterday, we gave the court our official notice that Karmelo Anthony is filing an appeal. We believe there are several important issues for the appellate courts to consider. An appeal is the next part of the legal process and a right afforded every American.”

As we previously reported, jurors rejected Anthony's self-defense argument and returned a guilty verdict Tuesday following days of emotional testimony and closing arguments. He was then sentenced to 35 years in prison ... with the case drawing national attention from the moment of his arrest.

The appeal marks the latest development in a whirlwind for Anthony ... we've reported he's currently being housed in isolation while officials determine his long-term placement.

Meanwhile, support for him hasn't dried up despite the conviction. Donations have continued pouring in from supporters, his family is gearing up for a lengthy appeals fight, and even Cardi B has entered the conversation -- sounding off on social media after the guilty verdict was handed down.

Now, Anthony's appellate lawyers will try to convince a higher court that something went wrong during the proceedings.