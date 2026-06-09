Election Fraud Is Real, But It Doesn't Happen at the Polls

Play video content Video: Rep. Thomas Massie Shares His Theory on How Elections Get Stolen TMZ.com

Rep. Thomas Massie says election fraud is real ... but not in the way most people think.

The Kentucky congressman stopped to chat with Charlie on Capitol Hill Monday ... and while plenty of politicians are focused on voting machines and ballot counts, Massie pointed the finger somewhere else entirely.

In his conversation with TMZ DC, Massie offers a pretty unconventional take on how elections get "stolen" in America ... and it has less to do with what happens at the polls and more with what happens after lawmakers arrive in Washington.

Massie was reacting to President Trump's claim that the Los Angeles mayoral race may have been "rigged" after Spencer Pratt slipped to third place nearly a week after Election Day and subsequently failed to make the runoff. But before weighing in on elections he wasn't involved in, Massie reflected on his own bruising primary loss.

He insisted he doesn't believe his race was affected by machine tampering, miscounted votes, or traditional voter fraud. Instead, he argued outside forces spent big money shaping the outcome ... saying, "I do believe that elections are stolen here in Congress."

Massie hints he may have ideas for fixing the problem down the road ... though he admits the solution isn't simple.

Play video content Video: Thomas Massie Teases Plan With Marjorie Taylor Greene to Reclaim GOP Leadership TMZ.com

The comments come just days after TMZ DC caught up with Massie to discuss his political future alongside Marjorie Taylor Greene ... including what he jokingly described as a possible GOP takeover.