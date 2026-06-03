Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Says CODEPINK Protester Assaulted Her on Capitol Hill

Hit Me Over Politics and You're Going to Jail!!!

Play video content Video: Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Claims CODEPINK Protester Attacked Her on Capitol Hill TMZ.com

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna is pushing for criminal charges against the anti-war activist who got physical with her on Capitol Hill ... and she's drawing a line in the sand with ALL political protestors.

Jacob caught up with the Florida congresswoman Wednesday, moments after she spoke with Capitol Police, and she laid out details of the tense encounter that went down after she questioned Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a congressional hearing.

Roll the clip ... Luna claims an organizer from CODEPINK -- a left-leaing anti-war activist group -- grilled her about the hearing, and then ... "I was literally walking, trying to walk away from this person, and they smacked me.,

Rep. Luna believes the activists confronted her because she questioned Rubio about what she calls CODEPINK's alleged foreign funding ties.

She says they surrounded her as she left the Rayburn House Office Building and continued confronting her as she tried to leave.

U.S. Capitol Police tells us, "For safety reasons, we cannot discuss any potential investigations."

Even though she wasn't injured, Luna says the heart of the matter is ... "You don't touch anyone, especially if you don't like what they're saying. You cannot physically harm someone. You can't hit them."