President Trump Demands Cancellation of Great American State Fair Concerts

President Trump is pissed at the performers who dropped out of Freedom 250's Great American State Fair -- and now he wants to pull the plug on the whole damn event!

47 posted an explosive message Saturday on Truth Social, ripping "overpriced singers, who nobody wants to hear, whose music is boring, and yet who do nothing but complain."

Trump then demanded the cancellation of the Freedom 250 ceremony, comparing it to "the failing and unsafe to be in Kennedy Center." More on the Kennedy Center in a bit.

The commander-in-chief is supposed to host the opening ceremony for Freedom 250, the organization behind The Great American State Fair, to kick off celebrations for America's 250th birthday at The National Mall in D.C. on June 24.

A bunch of musicians were scheduled to perform -- but several of them have pulled out of the event, namely The Commodores, Martina McBride, Morris Day and the Time, Poison singer Bret Michaels, and rapper Young MC.

Those artists said they were misled over the nonpartisan theme of the show, which, in their view, doesn't appear to be the case. Last year, Trump launched Freedom 250, and it's currently being run by former Trump State Department appointee Keith Krach.

But it's not over yet. Flo Rida, Vanilla Ice, and Freedom Williams still plan on hitting the stage if the event doesn't get canceled.

Play video content Video: Trump Says He'll Make Himself A Kennedy Center Honoree Fox News

As for the Kennedy Center, Trump is still fired up about a federal judge who recently blocked his renovations at the historic performing arts venue.