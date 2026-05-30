Donald Trump Jr. Gives Intimate Look at Wedding Day in New Post, Watch

Donald Trump Jr. is giving fans an intimate look at his wedding celebration with Bettina Trump, sharing a highlight video on social media that captures romantic and personal moments from the couple’s big day.

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The President's eldest son took to social media Friday night to share the footage, which includes a mix of scenes from the ceremony and reception, along with more relaxed beachside moments.

In several clips, Trump Jr. and his wife are seen kissing and embracing on the shore, with one moment showing the couple running into the water together before sharing another kiss as they hold each other in the crystal blue sea.

Alongside the post, he shared a heartfelt caption reading “The night I married my best friend, my love, and my forever. Bettina, you have brought so much peace, joy, and light into my life."

He adds, "Standing beside you, surrounded by our siblings, your mom, Donnie, and Kai, I have never felt more grateful or more certain of anything. My wife. My heart. My forever. 🤍"

The video also offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the preparation process, including Bettina getting ready with hair and makeup as the day unfolded ... all the way until the moment she walked down the aisle -- showing family and friends in the pews.