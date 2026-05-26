Who is Bettina Trump (Anderson)? What to Know About Donald Trump Jr.'s Wife

Bettina Anderson is the newest member of the Trump family ... now that she and Donald Jr. have tied the knot.

But what do we know about Bettina ... other than she's officially going by Bettina Trump now? Keep reading to learn more about Don Jr.'s new wife!

Bettina is a socialite and runs a nonprofit

Bettina is a Florida socialite ... a status she earned from years of living and working in Palm Beach. She also started a nonprofit with her brothers called The Paradise Fund and serves on the board.

And according to her LinkedIn, she's been running the Project Paradise Film Fund for a few years ... which aims to "advocate for conservation efforts through impactful and inspired storytelling."

She's already changed her IG handle

Bettina's so serious about her new name that she changed her Instagram username almost immediately ... making the move from @bettina_anderson to @bettinatrump. Worth noting, Bettina has not legally changed her last name, according to the marriage license obtained by TMZ.

She really wasted no time updating her online moniker and taking down her old account. But followers will be happy to know that her old posts seemingly transferred over without a hitch!

Bettina and Don Jr. were caught kissing a few years ago

Bettina and DT Jr. were first linked back in 2024 ... when they were reportedly caught canoodling over brunch.

According to DailyMail -- who had obtained photos of them in a booth together at Honor Bar -- witnesses say they were seen smooching.

As you know, Don Jr. and Bettina went on to get engaged the following December ... announcing the news at the White House.

She wanted a White House wedding ... Don Jr. said no

But the White House announcement wasn't enough ... word on the street is Bettina wanted to have the wedding there, too.

She reportedly floated the idea to her soon-to-be husband, who squashed it over the ongoing war in Iran.

Instead, they ended up officially tying the knot in Florida, before jetting off to the Bahamas for a destination celebration.

Donald Trump skipped their wedding

Bettina was surrounded by loved ones during her Bahamas wedding to Donald Jr., but the president was noticeably absent.