Donald Trump Jr.'s New Wife Changes IG Handle to Bettina Trump

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are wasting zero time leaning into the newlywed life ... because Bettina's already rocking the Trump name online, even though she hasn't legally changed it.

Just days after the couple tied the knot in Florida and celebrated with a lavish Bahamas ceremony over the weekend ... Bettina quietly switched up her Instagram handle to @BettinaTrump ... making the social media rebrand official.

And she didn’t stop there ... Bettina also posted a couple telling IG story flexes after the ceremony ... including a monogrammed "Mrs. Trump" setup, customized Trump candy, and another personalized display showing off her new initials "B.T."

The posts indicate Bettina's fully embracing the Trump name following the pair's intimate island wedding celebration. As we told you ... Don Jr. and Bettina legally got married last Thursday in Florida before heading to the Bahamas for the more glamorous ceremony with family and close friends -- although POTUS didn't attend.

The social media switch-up is especially notable because Bettina built her public profile under the Anderson name ... but now she's making it known she's stepping into Trump territory loud and proud.

The New York Times reported Bettina texted a reporter over the weekend to shut down rumors she planned to keep "Anderson" ... insisting she fully intends to take the Trump name.