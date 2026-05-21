President Trump Says He's Going To Try and Attend Son's Wedding in Bahamas

But I Might Be Too Busy For Your Wedding

Play video content Video: President Trump Says Iran Crisis May Keep Him From Attending Son Donald Trump Jr.’s Wedding Fox News

President Trump won't commit to attending his own son's wedding.

Trump was asked Thursday about going to Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson's destination wedding in the Bahamas, and he told reporters he might be too busy to attend.

POTUS made it clear Don Jr. wants him there ... problem is, Trump says a Memorial Day Weekend wedding is not good timing for him ... what with the Iran War and all.

Trump says he's dealing with "other things" too that might keep him away from the wedding, which he described as a small, little private affair.

The Prez would only say he's going to try and make it ... but noted he would get killed by the "fake news" media no matter what he decides.