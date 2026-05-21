Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Alex Rodriguez Splits From Fitness Instructor Girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro

Alex Rodriguez Splitsville With GF Jaclyn

By TMZ Staff
Published
Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro getty 1
Getty

Alex Rodriguez and his fitness instructor girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro have split ... TMZ has learned.

Jac tells TMZ … "To clarify, Alex and I are currently taking some time apart but there continues to be mutual love, care, and deep respect between us and for our families. We remain supportive of one another, and there is absolutely no animosity, drama, or negative story here."

Alex Rodriguez And Jaclyn Cordeiro Happier Times
Launch Gallery
Alex And Jaclyn Happier Times Launch Gallery
Getty/Instagram

She adds ... "I’m also navigating a serious health matter involving a family member at this time, so my focus is understandably there. Alex and I continue to be very close, and out of respect for everyone involved especially our daughters and loved ones I’d kindly ask that any reporting reflects the compassion and privacy this situation deserves."

Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro getty 3
Getty

A source close to A-Rod tells TMZ ... they've been apart for about 2 months and there is nothing but mutual respect between them.

A-Rod and Jaclyn were first linked back in October 2022 and went Instagram official a couple months later ... going public at a January 2023 NBA game.

Related articles