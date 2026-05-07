'All My Children' Star Cameron Mathison, Wife Vanessa Legally Separate

"All My Children" star Cameron Mathison and Vanessa Mathison are making their split officially official ... because the longtime couple has filed for legal separation.

TMZ has learned the former couple jointly filed a petition in court earlier this week -- nearly two years after publicly announcing they were breaking up.

The filing, obtained by TMZ, states the "General Hospital" actor and Vanessa are seeking a legal separation rather than a divorce for now. The pair also made it clear they're handling things together ... filing the petition jointly and indicating they either already agree -- or plan to agree -- on issues like property division, support and attorneys' fees.

The two first revealed their breakup in July 2024 after 22 years of marriage … telling fans they were entering a new chapter with "deep love, kindness, and respect" for each other while continuing to prioritize their children, Lucas, 24, and Leila, 19.

Cameron and Vanessa first met in 1998 in NYC, and married on July 27, 2002.

The legal filing caps off an especially brutal stretch for Cameron ... whose Pasadena-area family home was destroyed last year during the devastating Eaton Fire.

Play video content Video: Soap Star Cameron Mathison's Heartbreaking Account of Losing Home in Fire TMZ.com