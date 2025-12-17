AT&T Ad Actress Milana Vayntrub Uses Risqué Pics to Raise $500K for Fire Relief

Play video content TMZ.com

Milana Vayntrub is known for two things ... being the former face of AT&T's Lily Adams commercials, and her rack ... and she used both to raise a bunch of money for folks reeling from the Los Angeles wildfires.

The actress joined us on "TMZ Live" Wednesday and told us how she used some tastefully risqué photos to donate more than $500,000 for Altadena fire relief.

Milana says she was brainstorming ways to help victims back in January when a light bulb went off ... she would offer her fans sexy photos of her body in exchange for relief donations ... starting at one photo for $69 -- a "funny number," she says.

The idea was a success ... she raised $170K in just four days ... and the money went to a single mom in Altadena who lost everything in the Eaton Wildfire.

Milana went back to the well this summer and sold more photos ... this time hauling in $350K for My Tribe Rise, a nonprofit that helps the elderly, disabled, and underinsured rebuild after the fires.

Think OnlyFans without the nudes ... she sells her photos through Only Philanthropy, and the images are more Maxim Magazine than OF. Still, it's been a huge moneymaker.

Milana's asking folks what she should turn her attention to next ... and we have no doubt she will bring in the big bucks again.